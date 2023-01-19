Follow us on Image Source : PTI Unnao rape victim's father death case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, granted interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar to attend his daughter's wedding. Singh is serving 10 years imprisonment for the death of the Unnao rape victim's father in custody.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma postponed the sentence from January 27 to February 10 and noted that Sengar had already got interim relief from a division bench of the high court and that the conditions placed on him were sufficient.

Sengar also granted interim bail in Unnao rape case

The division bench had granted interim bail to Sengar on January 16 in a case in which he is serving a life term for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

While seeking interim bail, Sengar contended that he is the only male member in the family and that he has to make the arrangements for his daughter's wedding. However, his plea was opposed by the victim's sister, who was present in the court during the hearing.

The lawyers told the high court was told that the 'sagan' ceremony of the leader's daughter is scheduled on January 18 and the marriage is fixed for February 8.

Sengar appealed against rape case in high court

Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the Unnao rape case is pending in the high court. He has sought quashing of the December 2019 judgement of the trial court which sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

The girl was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

About the case

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides the imposition of a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case of the death of the rape victim's father in custody. The court had also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and five others.

The father of the rape victim was arrested at the behest of Sengar in a case under Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018.

The trial court, which did not hold the accused guilty of murder under the IPC, awarded the maximum sentence for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder to the convicts under section 304 of the IPC after holding that there was no intention to kill. The case was transferred to Delhi from the trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

