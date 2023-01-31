Asaram Bapu gets life imprisonment for raping minor in 2013

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Asaram Bapu

Asaram Bapu case: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on Tuesday was awarded life imprisonment by Gandhinagar Sessions court for raping a minor in 2013. On Monday, a court in Gandhinagar convicted Asaram Bapu, more than nine years after a former disciple of the godman lodged the case.

As per the FIR (First Information Report) registered at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad on October 6, 2013, against Asaram Bapu and six others, the self-styled godman had raped the woman disciple, who hailed from Surat, on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad before she managed to escape.

However, due to lack of evidence, the Sessions court acquitted six other accused, including Asaram's wife Laxmiben, their daughter, and four disciples who were accused of aiding and abetting the crime.

The 81-year-old godman is currently serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail.

