Noida: Man strangles 22-year-old girlfriend to death, tries to end his life, booked for murder

Noida crime: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her lover in Noida, following which the man attempted suicide by cutting his own throat with a blade, police said on Thursday.

The 42-year-old man, accused of murder, has been apprehended by the police and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital, said a senior officer. Additional DCP Hirdesh Katheriya said that the incident was reported around 10 pm at the Sector 63 Police Station on Wednesday in Chhijarsi village by local residents.

The woman has been identified as Nisha from Ballia district but residing in Delhi while the man, Dhanajay Kumar, was a resident of Chhijarsi village, Noida.

Reason behind the murder yet to be known

"When the police team reached the site they found both of them in an injured condition and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the woman dead while the man was admitted for treatment because of the injuries on his throat," Katheriya said.

"During the probe, it came to light that Nisha and Dhanajay had been in a love relationship for about a year, but on Wednesday, when Nisha came to meet Dhananjay at his residence, an argument broke out between them over some issue and he strangled her to death," the officer said.

Authorities are currently uncertain about the exact cause of the altercation that escalated into violence against the woman. Katheriya said the police have lodged an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) and once the accused is discharged from the hospital he would be produced in a local court.

(With PTI inputs)

