Maharashtra: Three women rescued from flesh trade at spa in Thane, case registered against owner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating at a spa, rescuing three women from exploitation. According to an official statement released on Sunday, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the police took decisive action by orchestrating a sting operation at the spa situated on Manpada Road in the Dombivli area.

The operation unfolded on Friday (March 1) when an undercover officer was dispatched as a decoy customer, leading to the apprehension of a female owner associated with the illicit establishment. Notably, the three women, aged between 34 to 38 years, who were employed at the spa, were rescued from the exploitative environment.

In response to the egregious violation, law enforcement promptly registered a case against the spa owner, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Woman held for running flesh trade racket

In a similar incident last month, the police arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket from a spa operated by her at a popular mall in Vashi area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township.

Acting on a tip-off, the police sent a decoy customer to the spa on February 22 and found two women, aged around 20, who were working at the outlet and being forced into the flesh trade, Navi Mumbai anti-human trafficking cell's senior police inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade said. The woman who was allegedly pushing them into prostitution was arrested, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Sex racket run by 17-year-old girl busted in Navi Mumbai