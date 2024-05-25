Juvenile rapes girl at school, men capture video, share online in Andhra Pradesh; held

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Four people were arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Mandavalli for allegedly "filming" the alleged rape of a girl by a juvenile and circulating the video, the police said on Friday (May 24). The incident allegedly took place on May 15 but came to the fore recently. The arrested persons were identified as Bale Balasubrahmanyam (22), Gantashala Chandrasekhar (28), Peddireddi Dharmateja (19) and Jayamangala Hari Krishna (20).

"The boy was sent to a juvenile home while the arrested men were remanded," a police official said.

How did the incident take place?

According to the police, the victim, who is a minor, and the juvenile were acquainted. She had gone to the government school in the Chintapadu village in Eluru's district Mandavalli mandal to take books.

“Seeing the Class-7 student alone, the boy, a Class-10 student, led her into the school and allegedly raped her. The arrested men, who were known to the boy, captured the act on camera and shared the video clip with many people,” the police said.

Police register case

The girl's parents got a police case lodged, leading to the arrests of the four men under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(3), 354C (voyeurism), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment).

They have also been booked under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

