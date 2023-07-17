Jharkhand: ATS Deputy SP, SI shot by criminals of Aman Sahu Gang in Patratu

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Jharkhand cops suffer bullet injuries

An ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) Deputy SP (Superintendent of police) and one SI (Sub-Inspector) of Ramgarh district police were shot by criminals of Aman Sahu Gang in the Patratu area on Monday.

Both have been brought to Ranchi for treatment.

The injured Deputy SP is said to be critical, said Ramgarh police.

RSS leader shot dead in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

In another similar crime held in Dhanbad on July 12, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader was shot dead by unidentified criminals. Shankar Prasad (55), the sampark pramukh of RSS Dhanbad, was shot dead on Tuesday night at his native village in Duma under East Tundi police station area, some 180km from capital Ranchi.

His bullet-ridden body was recovered on Wednesday morning, around 500 metres away from his house near Duma graveyard, said officer in-charge of East Tundi police station Krishna Kumar.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem at Sahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, Dhanbad," he said.

Prasad, who is survived by three sons and two daughters, was East Tundi block horticulture officer, under whom several krishi mitras were working.

