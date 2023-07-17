West Bengal: TMC worker suffers burns injuries after miscreants try to set him afire

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Bengal witnessed an unprecedented rise in political violent incidents in recent times.

Attacks on political workers continue in West Bengal. In the latest incident, a Trinamool Congress worker was badly injured on Monday when some unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to set him on fire at Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district. Police initiated an inquiry into the matter but no arrest has been made so far.

The man identified as Narendranath Majhi is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathi, the police said.

"The matter is under investigation. We cannot comment on who attacked whom or whether the man suffered the injuries in some accident," a police officer said.

However, local TMC leaders accused BJP workers of being involved in the attack.

The incident happened days after the violence-hit panchayat elections conclusion. As many as 15 people have been killed in the violent incidents that took place on voting day.

BJP leaders demanded President's rule in the state, citing unabated political violence incidents in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

