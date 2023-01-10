Haryana: Robbers murder 60-year-old woman doctor, steal jewellery from home

Follow us on Image Source : FILE When Atul Arora went up to the first floor after attending to patients, the accused allegedly held him at gunpoint and looted cash and jewellery from their house. Afterwards, they also hit his wife.

Unidentified robbers allegedly murdered a 60-year-old woman doctor at her home in Sector-13, Urban Estate in Haryana's Kurukshetra. The victim, Vinita Arora, was killed on Monday evening, police said. The victim used to bake and sell cakes and biscuits from a bakery at her home as a hobby. Her husband Atul Arora is also a doctor.

What actually happened

According to the employees of Atul Arora's clinic, four persons came to the clinic around 9 pm and went upstairs to take the delivery of the cake they had ordered. When Atul Arora went up to the first floor after attending to patients, the accused allegedly held him at gunpoint and looted cash and jewellery from their house.

As the accused went inside the adjoining room, he jumped from the first floor and called his neighbours for help. He also dialled the police.

But when he returned to the clinic, he found that the accused had left with the loot. He also found his wife lying in one of the rooms, covered in blood.

The victim probably tried to resist the criminals who hit her on the head, the police said.

The police are suspecting that one of the family's maids, who was recently sacked for alleged theft, had connections with criminals and might have planned the robbery as revenge. Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria also said they had received some leads and were working on those.

The police have also recovered CCTV cameras from the house.

The victim's body has also been handed over to her family after post-mortem.

