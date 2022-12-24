Saturday, December 24, 2022
     
Kanpur: Robbers dig tunnel, loot gold worth 1 crore from SBI branch

According to the bank officials, over 1.8 kg of gold worth about ₹1 crore has been stolen.

Kanpur Published on: December 24, 2022
A gang of robbers looted gold worth Rs. 1 crore from an SBI branch in Kanpur's Sachendi on Friday.  The police have said that in order to carry out the loot, the robbers had dug up a tunnel.

The unidentified burglars used a gas cutter to open the locker. They also disabled the alarm system and turned the sole CCTV camera in the strongroom the other way.

According to the bank officials, over 1.8 kg of gold worth about ₹1 crore has been stolen.

A team of police personnel are on the spot and an investigation is underway in the matter. This investigation comes just a day after three murders were reported in the city.

