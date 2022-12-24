Kanpur: Robbers dig tunnel, loot gold worth 1 crore from SBI branch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to bank officials, over 1.8 kg of gold worth about ₹1 crore has been stolen.

A gang of robbers looted gold worth Rs. 1 crore from an SBI branch in Kanpur's Sachendi on Friday. The police have said that in order to carry out the loot, the robbers had dug up a tunnel.

The unidentified burglars used a gas cutter to open the locker. They also disabled the alarm system and turned the sole CCTV camera in the strongroom the other way.

A team of police personnel are on the spot and an investigation is underway in the matter. This investigation comes just a day after three murders were reported in the city.

