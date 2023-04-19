Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Gurugram: Woman alleges man tried to rape her; police probe on

Gurugram: Police launched an investigation into the matter and the accused is yet to be nabbed.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Gurugram Updated on: April 19, 2023 6:45 IST
Gurugram police registered a case on a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman that a man tried to rape her and threatened to kill her when she resisted, police said on Tuesday.

According to the victim, the accused, Khushwant who was known to the woman, called her to the Housing Board Colony in Sector 33 and tried to rape her.

When the woman resisted, the accused abused and thrashed her. He also threatened to kill her, the police said.

The woman managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. She filed a police complaint on Monday, they said.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered against Khushwant, they added.

"We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law," said investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijeta.

(With PTI input)

