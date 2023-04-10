Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The accused is on the run. The police launched an initiative to nab him.

A chilling murder case surfaced in Noida, Uttar Pradesh in which a missing 2-year-old girl's body was found in a bag, said a police official on Monday. The parents of the girl had filed a missing report at Surajpur police station on April 8. The girl went missing on April 7.

"On April 8, a missing complaint of a 2-year-old girl was lodged at Surajpur police station. The girl's body was recovered from a bag in the room of a person living on rent in the same house. The accused is still absconding. Postmortem of the dead body has been done, and investigation is on," said Rajeev Dixit, ADCP, Central Noida.

Three teams were constituted to nab the suspect, said a police official.

(With agency input)

Also read- Noida horror: Missing 2-year-old girl's body found inside bag of man staying in same building