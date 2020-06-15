Image Source : PTI/FILE Kolkata shocker: Disturbed by playful kids, neighbour throws child to death from 4th floor (Representational image)

In a tragic incident, a man allegedly threw two kids from the fourth floor of their building on Sunday. One of the kids died on the spot while the other suffered critical injuries.

The accused, identified as Shiv Kumar Gupta, is a real estate broker, who also runs a small transport business, according to The Telegraph.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, Gupta first lifted the youngest kid, Shivam, and threw him off the balcony. He then allegedly grabbed Shivam's sister but she managed to wriggle out and run away.

However, before she could alert her parents, Gupta allegedly got hold of another kid, Vishal, and threw him down too.

Gupta has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the newspaper. According to the police, the accused used to frequently complain to the parents about the children knocking on his door and waking him from sleep.

He also used to feel disturbed if a ball entered his room while the kids played on the balcony.

