Delhi: Two-year-old dies after father stabs children in Bharat Nagar area

Crime news: A man allegedly stabbed his two children and attempted to die by suicide in the Bharat Nagar area of the national capital, the police said on Tuesday (November 21). His two-year-old son succumbed to the injuries and died in the incident. The man and his elder son were admitted to the hospital in injured condition. The police said that the accused person was under the influence of alcohol while committing the crime due to a family fight.

The incident took place on late Monday evening.

Rakesh, a resident of J J Colony, is an alcoholic and unemployed, they said.

"Rakesh had an argument with his wife on Monday night and tried to kill their children, aged two and five. Later, he tried to commit suicide," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.