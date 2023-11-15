Delhi: Man's body found soaked in blood inside car in Ghazipur area, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Man's body found soaked in blood inside car in Delhi's Ghazipur area

Delhi crime news: The body of a man covered in blood was found in a car in East Delhi's Ghazipur village, Delhi police said today (November 15). Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took possession of the body.

The area was sealed off and a forensic team was called in at the spot to collect evidence.

"Police and forensic investigations are ongoing and more details are awaited," police said.

Following the incident, locals gathered at the scene. The car, bearing a Uttar Pradesh vehicle registration mark, has been impounded, police said. Ghazipur is situated on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghaziabad.

ALSO READ:​ Delhi journalist trapped in dating scam, lost more than Rs 15,000

ALSO READ: Delhi Fire Service receives over 200 fire-related calls on Diwali