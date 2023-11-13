Delhi Fire Service receives over 200 fire-related calls on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Diwali 2023: The Delhi Fire Service received a total of 208 calls of fire-related incidents, of which 22 of them caused were by firecrackers, on Diwali, an official said on Monday. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in any of the fire incidents during this Diwali.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said that there were major fire incidents in Sadar Bazar, East of Kailash and Tilak Nagar on Sunday. "No casualty was reported in any fire incident on this Diwali. A total of 208 fire-related calls including 22 firecrackers-related calls were received yesterday," he said.

Fire breaks out at godown in Sadar Bazar

According to the Delhi Fire Service official, a major fire broke out at a godown in Deputy Ganj of Sadar Bazar in Central Delhi. Twenty-two fire tenders pressed into service took two hours to control over the blaze, he added.

Meawnhile, in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, there was a fire at a market that gutted half a dozen shops. A fire incident was reported in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri as well.

Delhi residents burst firecrackers despite Supreme Court ban

Despite the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers to mitigate pollution, several parts of the national capital saw a violation of the order as residents celebrated Diwali by bursting fireworks. As a result, a layer of smog engulfed several parts of the city was seen on Monday morning.

The Supreme Court on November 7 had said that it order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which is reeling under severe air pollution.

Delhi air pollution

Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night. At 7 am, the AQI stood at 275 (poor category). Pollution levels even entered the 'very poor' category in some areas, including Shadipur (315), Ayanagar (311), Lodhi Road (308), Pusa (355) and Jahangirpuri (333).

(With agencies input)