Image Source : FILE/PTI Chhatrasal murder: Delhi Police likely to invoke MCOCA against Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police are readying to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old grappler.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. Following Sushil and Ajay Kumar Sehrawat's arrest, the court had remanded them in six days police custody on May 23.

Culprits booked under MCOCA can be given punishment up to life imprisonment. Getting a bail too isn't an easy task under MCOCA. A chargesheet can be filed within 6 months.

On being produced before the court at the end of the remand period Saturday, the Delhi Police moved an application seeking extension of custody by seven more days, stating that Sushil Kumar was the mastermind and several recoveries are yet to be made for which his interrogation is required.



Allowing their interrogation for only four days, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said, "No one is above law and law treats everyone equally. Though the Constitution guarantees the right to life and liberty to all persons whether they are accused or not, but that right is also subject to certain exceptions."

The allegations against the accused persons are very grave and serious in nature, the court said, emphasising on the importance of the initial days of investigation to unearth the truth.

The judge said the involvement of a large number of persons, some of whom belong to some notorious gangs stationed in and outside Delhi, is also suspected and they are yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was also registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.

ALSO READ | Sagar Dhankar murder: Police looking for 3 associates of Sushil Kumar