Man arrested for raping 2-year-old in Ahmedabad

Police in Ahmedabad arrested a man for allegedly raping a two and a half year old girl in Ahmedabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, Deepan Bhadran said.

"Police have arrested one person in connection with the rape of a two and a half year old girl. The girl went missing on December 28 last year," Bhadran told reporters on Saturday.

As per the official report, the accused used to live near the victim's house and had lured the girl. The girl was spotted the next day by a passerby in a desolate spot in an injured condition. He informed the police who then recovered the girl.

