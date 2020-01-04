Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. 8-year-old boy sodomised by man in UP's Shamli

8-year-old boy sodomised by man in UP's Shamli

A complaint was received by the police from the victim's family that one Niraj Kumar took the boy to a sugarcane field and sexually assaulted him there, Station House Officer Parbhakar Kentura said.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Updated on: January 04, 2020 13:04 IST
8-year-old boy sodomised by man in UP's Shamli

8-year-old boy sodomised by man in UP's Shamli

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday. A complaint was received by the police from the victim's family that one Niraj Kumar took the boy to a sugarcane field and sexually assaulted him there, Station House Officer Parbhakar Kentura said. The incident took place on in the Kandhla area of the district on Friday, he said.

A case was registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab him, Kentura said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Man cheated of Rs 1 lakh in online payment fraud

Also Read: Woman smashes husband's head with hammer, surrenders before police

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News