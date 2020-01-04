8-year-old boy sodomised by man in UP's Shamli

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday. A complaint was received by the police from the victim's family that one Niraj Kumar took the boy to a sugarcane field and sexually assaulted him there, Station House Officer Parbhakar Kentura said. The incident took place on in the Kandhla area of the district on Friday, he said.

A case was registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab him, Kentura said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Man cheated of Rs 1 lakh in online payment fraud

Also Read: Woman smashes husband's head with hammer, surrenders before police