Uddhav Sena moves SC against Lok Sabha Speaker for approving merger of its six MPs to Shinde Sena

Mumbai:

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena (UBT), mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Kamat urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing on Wednesday. "We will see," the CJI said. Kamat told the bench that on July 18, the Speaker gave approval to the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

"The Speaker has recognised the merger (of six MPs)," he said, adding that this has become a national phenomenon as MPs are merging with those against whom they had contested and won the elections.

Sanjay Raut calls the move "rape and murder" of democracy

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Om Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde. In the meantime, Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit on Sunday said the move amounted to "rape and murder" of democracy.

"MPs who got elected on the burning torch symbol (of Shiv Sena (UBT)) were bought. This is rape and murder of democracy and this is a serious offence. These people are serial killers and rapists," Raut said without naming anyone. The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution states that a split or merger is not allowed, then how did the Speaker allow it, Raut questioned.

Sanjay Raut slams Centre for shifting Wangchuk to hospital

Talking to reporters, Raut also slammed the Centre for shifting activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital on Saturday. Wangchuk was taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Raut said all types of protests are allowed in democracy. "Mahatma Gandhi had chosen the path of indefinite hunger strike and forced British to start negotiations. But Wangchuk does a fast and the government does not hold any discussion but drags him from the protest site. They did not even get stretcher (to take Wangchuk to the the hospital). They pressured him to break his fast and this should be condemned," he said.

With inputs from PTI

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