Arijit Singh and Emraan Hashmi's Yeh Awarapan song from Awarapan 2 is out now | Watch

New Delhi:

Awarapan 2 team has launched its latest song, Yeh Awarapan, from the upcoming film. This romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Malik, and written by Rashmi Virag. Featuring Emraan Hashmi, the song, released by Vishesh Films in collaboration with Sony Music India, offers another glimpse into the much awaited sequel.

According to the makers, 'The song combines his past and present to show how his constant companion is only his Awarapan.'

Watch the song here:

First song was out two weeks ago

On July 7, 2026, the makers of Awarapan 2 released their first song, Ve Junoon. It is currently trending at the 37th spot on YouTube's top music videos chart. The track is composed by Mithoon, sung by Subodhh Sharma, and written by Sayeed Quadri.

The 2007 film album was a hit

The 2007 release of Awarapan became a cult favourite among film fans. Although the film was praised for its touching story and Emraan Hashmi's performance, its music also played an important role in shaping its legacy.

Several tracks from the original film, including Tera Mera Rishta Purana, Toh Phir Aao, and Mahiya, remain popular and continue to be favourites among listeners years after their release.

More details about Awarapan 2

The sequel is expected to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. It will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, backed by Aamir Khan.

The sequel picks up from where the original film ended. Speaking about the film, the makers shared, 'Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new members and it has only become bigger and stronger.'

They further elaborated, saying, 'Our only hope had always been to go beyond just one movie with the world of Awarapan. Every single person involved with Awarapan so far, past, present, and future, will always remain a part of Awarapan.'

Awarapan 2 has been directed by Nitin Kakkar, while the screenplay has been written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films.

Also Read: Yeh Awarapan song from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 drops on July 21; Arijit Singh leads vocals