India summons Russian envoy after missile strike kills four Indian seafarers off Ukraine’s coast

New Delhi:

India lodged a formal protest with Russia on Tuesday, summoning the Russian charge d'affaires in New Delhi over the killing of four Indian seafarers on a merchant vessel flagged to Guinea-Bissau that was struck off Ukraine's coast. According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs told the Russian diplomat that deaths caused by its strike were unacceptable.

The vessel, MV Golden Leo, was attacked on the evening of July 19 while departing the port of Odesa. It had 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. Four of them lost their lives in the attack, while a fifth remains hospitalised in critical condition.

Reports suggest the vessel was manned mostly by Indian and Syrian crew, and that it was struck by three cruise missiles, which triggered a massive fire on board. Videos circulating on social media appear to show smoke rising from the ship after the strike, though these clips haven't been independently verified.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia had attacked the civilian vessel while it was navigating Ukraine's designated maritime corridor. Ukraine's Air Force said the ship was hit by Russian cruise missiles, marking the first time Indian seafarers have died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict since it began.

India's response

The MEA said the Indian mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to assist those affected. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," the ministry said in a statement. Without directly naming Russia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added, "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

Why does Odesa keep coming under attack?

The strike took place near Odesa, a city of major strategic importance to Ukraine as its principal seaport and one of the largest on the Black Sea, handling exports of grain, metals, chemicals, and other goods.

The port has repeatedly come under Russian attack; another strike there just last week left two people dead -- a strike that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned at the time.

"It is important that every state institution and everyone involved in negotiations with partners on supporting Ukraine's defence and resilience act with maximum speed and effectiveness. The implementation of everything agreed at the leaders' level must be accelerated," he had said on X.

First Indian fatalities in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The deaths mark the first known instance of Indian seafarers losing their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war, outlining the growing risks faced by civilian maritime workers operating in conflict zones. The incident has also renewed concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, where merchant vessels continue to navigate amid ongoing military operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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