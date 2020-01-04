Woman smashes husband's head with hammer, surrenders before police

A woman allegedly killed her husband in Jaywant Nagar area in Wardha by smashing his head with a hammer and later surrendered before the police. The deceased was identified as Mahesh Porandwar (44). Mamta Porandwar (41), his wife, allegedly killed him on Thursday evening during a quarrel, said a police official on Friday. She told the police that Mahesh was in the transport business, but after suffering losses due to his wayward behaviour, he sold off his land as well as a truck, a mini truck and a car which he owned.

He borrowed lakhs of rupees, and was living in a rented room in Jaywant Nagar alone to hide from his creditors, she said.

On Thursday evening, she went to his room to ask for money for their son's college fees.

Mahesh, who was drunk, flatly refused, leading to a quarrel, she told police.

In a fit of rage, she picked up a hammer which was lying in the room and hit him on the head many times, she allegedly said.

Later she arrived at the Ajni police station in her blood-stained clothes and surrendered.

She was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder). She was produced in a court on Friday which remanded her in three-day police custody.

