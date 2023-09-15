JP Nadda to flag off BJP’s second Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP chief JP Nadda

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: BJP national president JP Nadda will launch the party's second 'Parivartan Yatra' from the northern region of the state on Friday, intensifying its campaign against the ruling Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The second large-scale outreach program will be launched three days after commencing its initial 'Parivartan Yatra' in southern Chhattisgarh.

Nadda will Parivartan Yatra (March of Change) from Jashpur district of the poll-bound state after offering prayers at Balaji temple in Jashpur town. The BJP chief will offer prayers at the Balaji temple in Jashpur at 12:25 and then address a public meeting at Ranjita stadium ground at 1:10 pm before flagging off the yatra.

Notably, the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due in November.

PM Modi addressed a ‘Vijay Shankhnad’ rally

The yatra starts a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ‘Vijay Sankhnad’ rally in Raigarh district and targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state, saying it lagged behind in the welfare of the poor, but was ahead in corruption. "The BJP government of Delhi is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Chhattisgarh. But the Congress government here is not engaged in development work but only in empty talk and claims," he said.

"There was a time when Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. After the efforts of the BJP government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done," the Prime Minister said.

Hi-tech bus, vehicles for yatra

On September 12, the BJP took out its first Parivartan Yatra from Dantewada district. Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah was slated to inaugurate the first yatra, he was unable to attend the event due to some urgent reason.

The party’s state spokesperson Nalineesh Thokne said that the BJP has been using a high-tech bus which was used by it for its ‘Vikas Yatra’ in the state ahead of the 2018 assembly elections when the party was in rule. The bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, an LED screen, and a hydraulic lift for leaders to address gatherings during the yatra, among other modern amenities. Thokne said that a similar high-tech bus has been arranged for the second yatra as well.

The bus, adorned in a striking saffron colour with blue and green stripes along the lower part, features images of Modi, Nadda, state party leader Arun Sao, former chief minister Raman Singh, assembly opposition leader Narayan Chandel, as well as three female leaders: Union minister Renuka Singh and BJP national vice presidents Saroj Pandey and Lata Usendi.

Additionally, it includes images of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the background and prominently showcases the image of 'Chhattisgarh Mahtari' (mother) over a map of the state.

'Parivartan Yatras are aimed at raising public awareness'

According to BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur, the Parivartan Yatras are aimed at raising public awareness and exposing the “corruption” of the Congress government. Besides, people will also be apprised about the public welfare schemes of the Modi government at the Centre, he had said claiming the yatras will create a new history in Chhattisgarh.

The first yatra will span 1,728 km, covering Bastar, Durg, and Raipur divisions over a duration of 16 days. On the other hand, the second yatra will cover 1,261 km in 13 days, focusing on the Bilaspur and Surguja divisions.

Both Yatras will involve 84 public meetings, 85 'swagat sabhas' (welcome gatherings), and seven road shows. They will conclude in Bilaspur on the same day, covering a combined distance of 2,989 km across 87 assembly segments out of the total 90. Party leaders have indicated that PM Modi is expected to attend the concluding function on September 28.

BJP released first list of candidates

In the 2018 assembly polls, Congress handed a massive defeat to BJP which had been in power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years under Raman Singh. The Congress won 68 constituencies and BJP just 15.

The BJP last month released its first list of candidates for 21 seats which it had ceded to Congress in the last polls even though the EC is yet to announce the schedule of the upcoming assembly elections, due later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

