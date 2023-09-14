Chhattisgarh: PM Modi's adorable gesture when Congress leader TS Singh Deo admires Centre | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TS Singh Deo praises Centre's contribution in Chhattisgarh

A heartwarming and rare scene was seen in Raigarh when Chhattishgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Congress TS Singh admired the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre saying he had never felt biasness from the Modi government on Thursday.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude with folding hands at the government event in the city.

The PM also addressed a public rally in Raipur and distributed one Lakh sickle cell counselling cards.

"In Chhattisgarh, we have seen that 1 out of 10 people have sickle cell and the kind of work that is being done by Centre for these people... In my experience, I have never seen any biasness (from the Central govt). If we (state govt) have worked in the state and have asked for anything, they (Centre) have never refused to provide it", said Deo.

The gesture of both leaders from rival parties displayed the beauty of the federal setup which seeks a cordial relationship between the state and the Centre.

Early in the day, PM Modi dedicated several rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore and laid the foundation stone of 'critical care blocks' in nine districts in Chhattisgarh during his day-long visit to the Congress-ruled state.

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on improving connectivity across the country will get a boost with the dedication to the nation of important rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore.

The Prime Minister during his rally in Raigarh mentioned about G20 and said, "A few days ago, many leaders who visited India for the G20 summit, were left impressed by development in India. Every state and region in the state is getting equal importance in development... Chhattisgarh is like the power-house for development in the country. In the last 9 years, we worked for the multidimensional development of Chhattisgarh. Today, a new chapter is being written in the development of railways in the state...."

"There is a festive atmosphere in the entire country these days... 'Bharat ka Chandrayaan wahan pahucha hai jahan koi desh nahi pahuch paya tha'... G20 was also conducted successfully here. This is the result of the hard work of 140 crore Indians..." he said.

