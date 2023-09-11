Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kharge approves formation of committees for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the constitution of committees to oversee party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The committees will be responsible for developing and implementing the party's strategy for the polls, as well as selecting candidates and raising funds.

The constitution of these committees is a significant step in the party's preparations for the Chhattisgarh elections. The party is currently in power in the state, and it will be looking to retain its majority in the Assembly.

The 2023 Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 90 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. Bhupesh Baghel is the incumbent Chief Minister of the state.

Major political parties and candidates

The two major political parties in Chhattisgarh are the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The INC is currently in power in the state, while the BJP is the main opposition party.

The INC is expected to field Bhupesh Baghel as its chief ministerial candidate. The BJP is likely to field Raman Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh from 2003 to 2018.

Other political parties that are expected to contest the elections include the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Janata Dal (United).

