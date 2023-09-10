Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel lays foundation stone for 700-bed hospital building in Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference,

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel laid the foundation stone for a 700-bed integrated modern hospital building in Raipur. The hospital will be constructed at the cost of Rs 322 crore and is expected to be completed in two years. It will be located at the Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College (JNMC) campus.

The hospital will have all the latest facilities, including a 24x7 emergency department, ICU, operation theatres, diagnostic labs, and other supporting services. It will also have a separate facility for women and children.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Baghel said, "The new hospital will be a major boost to the health infrastructure in the state. The state government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of Chhattisgarh."

The foundation stone laying ceremony was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister TS Singh Deo, JNMC Director Dr. Pradeep Sharma, and other senior officials.

The construction of the new hospital is part of the state government's ambitious plan to improve the healthcare facilities in Chhattisgarh. The government has already announced plans to set up a number of new hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

The new 700-bed hospital in Raipur is a welcome step in this direction. It will provide much-needed healthcare facilities to the people of the state.

A 7-storey, 70,896-square-meter modern hospital building will be constructed in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including firefighting systems, HVAC systems, and iBMS. It will also have a basement, lower ground floor, and ground floor in addition to seven more floors.

Here are some additional details about the hospital:

The hospital will have a capacity of 700 beds.

It will offer a wide range of medical services, including general medicine, surgery, and specialised care.

The hospital will be staffed by experienced doctors and nurses.

It will be equipped with the latest medical technology.

The construction of the hospital is a major step towards improving the healthcare infrastructure in Raipur. The hospital will provide much-needed medical care to the people of the city and surrounding areas.

