AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls | Check names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls

Chhattisgarh assembly polls are slated for later this year, meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its first list of 10 candidates. Arvind Kejriwal-led party's state unit chief Komal Hupendi is among the 10 candidates. The list also features the name of farmers' leader Tejram Vidrohi.

"First list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh elections is out. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal," the party wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) where the list was released.

Image Source : AAPAAP's candidates list

Earlier in the 2018 Assembly polls, Kejriwal-led AAP had fielded 85 candidates. However, the result turned into a major blow to them as they ended up losing.

AAP had fielded Komal Hupendi from Bhanupratappur (ST) seat for the assembly polls. He lost from the same seat in 2018. After quitting his government job as a cooperative extension officer, Hupendi joined Kejriwal-led AAP in 2016.

According to a party functionary, Hupendi has an MA degree from a Bilaspur college. The candidate from the Bhanupratappur (ST) seat was selected in 2008 as a cooperative extension officer through the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). He is a native of Mungwal village in Bhanupratappur area.

Moving further, farmers' leader Tejram Vidrohi has been fielded from the Rajim seat and Anand Prakash Miri, who is heading the party's poll manifesto committee, from the Akaltara seat.

The other candidates whose names have been announced are Baloo Ram Bhawani (Dantewada-ST), Narendra Kumar Nag (Narayanpur-ST), Vishal Kelkar (Korba), Raja Ram Lakra (Pathalgaon-ST), Khadagraj Singh (Kawardha), Surendra Gupta (Bhatgaon) and Leos Minj (Kunkuri-ST).

According to the party functionary, Kelkar had contested the 2018 assembly polls from the Korba seat as an independent candidate. He then polled 4,859 votes.