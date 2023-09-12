Chhattisgarh: BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' today to expose Congress-led govt in poll-bound state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' in Chhattisgarh

In view of the upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off its 'Parivartan Yatra' in the state on Tuesday, September 12. The saffron party is planning to cover 87 out of the total 90 Assembly constituencies to showcase the public welfare programs and policies of the Centre and expose the alleged corruption of the Congress-led government in the state.

A party functionary in Raipur stated that Union Minister Amit Shah will flag off the yatra after offering prayers at Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada. He is also expected to hold a public rally in Dantewada. The second 'Parivartan Yatra' in the poll-bound state will be launched by BJP president JP Nadda in Jashpur on September 15.

Hi-tech bus, vehicles to be used in yatra

Earlier on Monday, BJP state in-charge Om Mathur, regional general secretary (organisation) for Chhattisgarh Ajay Jamwal and state general secretary (organisation) Pavan Sai performed a puja of the bus and vehicles, which will be used for the yatra, at the party's state headquarters in Raipur. According to party sources, it is the same high-tech bus that the BJP used for its 'Vikas Yatra' across the state prior to the 2018 Assembly elections when the party was in power. The bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, an LED screen, and a hydraulic lift for leaders to address gatherings during the yatra, among other modern amenities.

BJP to launch two Parivartan Yatras

Speaking to the media, Mathur said that two Parivartan Yatras will be launched from Dantewada and Jashpur on September 12 and September 15, respectively, in an effort to raise public awareness and expose the "corruption" of the incumbent Congress government in the state. "We will also apprise people about public welfare schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and hold meetings with beneficiaries of the central schemes," he said, claiming the yatra will create a new history in Chhattisgarh.

It should be mentioned here that the two yatras will cover 84 public meetings, 85 "swagat sabhas" (welcome gatherings) and seven road shows. The yatras will culminate in Bilaspur on the same day after covering a distance of 2,989 km across 87 Assembly segments. According to State BJP chief Arun Sao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the concluding function.

(With inputs from PTI)

