Chhattisgarh Elections Results 2023: From TS Singh Deo to Tamradhwaj Sahu, ministers who failed to win

In a significant blow to the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh, nine of its ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo, faced defeat in the assembly election results declared on Sunday. Singh Deo fell short by 94 votes against Rajesh Agrawal of the BJP. While the BJP celebrated several comebacks, a surprising victory was registered by Ishwar Sahu, a farmer who received a BJP ticket as a symbol of justice after his son's death in a communal incident this year. Sahu defeated the seven-time MLA and minister Ravindra Choubey.

Among the other ministers who failed to secure seats are Mohammad Akbar, Tamradhwaj Sahu (home minister), Amarjeet Bhagat, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Guru Rudra Kumar, Mohan Markam, and Jaisingh Agrawal.

Notable losses include Akbar, a four-time MLA who lost to Vijay Sharma of the BJP, one of the prime accused in the 2021 communal violence in Kawardha. Another surprise win was former CRPF jawan Ramkumar Toppo, who defeated minister Amarjeet Bhagat in Sitapur.

Contrasting margins in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

The Chhattisgarh assembly election results unveiled a tale of diverse victory margins, with senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal securing the highest lead of 67,719 votes in the Raipur City South constituency. On the other end of the spectrum, the Kanker assembly seat witnessed a nail-biting contest as BJP candidate Asharam Netam scraped through with a mere 16 votes.

Brijmohan Agrawal's resounding victory marked his eighth consecutive term as an MLA, remaining unbeaten since 1990. He secured an impressive 1,09,263 votes against Congress' Mahant Ramsundar Das, who garnered 41,544 votes.

The BJP emerged victorious in the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, claiming 54 out of the 90 seats, while the Congress secured 35 seats, a significant decline from the 68 seats it won in the previous elections. The Gondwana Gantantra Party also clinched a seat.

