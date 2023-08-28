Monday, August 28, 2023
     
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Chhattisgarh's Surguja

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh.

Raipur Updated on: August 28, 2023 20:47 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at around 8.4 pm.

The epicenter of the quake was at Latitude 23.21 and Longitude 83.22 and depth of 10 km below the ground. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

No injuries have been reported so far in the seismic event.

