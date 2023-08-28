3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake tremors felt in Surguja

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at around 8.4 pm.

The epicenter of the quake was at Latitude 23.21 and Longitude 83.22 and depth of 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

No injuries have been reported so far in the seismic event.

