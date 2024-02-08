Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai criticises Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, calls for justice within Congress ranks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', urging him to prioritize justice within his party before embarking on mass outreach initiatives. Speaking to reporters upon his return from Delhi at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, CM Sai addressed concerns over the alleged Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) scam and vowed to hold the accused individuals accountable.

Response to Rahul Gandhi's yatra

As Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra prepared to enter Chhattisgarh from Odisha, CM Sai highlighted the need for Gandhi to address internal party issues, particularly the departure of several Congress candidates following the state assembly polls.

Discussions in Delhi and preparations for Parliamentary elections

CM Sai informed that during his visit to Delhi, he held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda regarding the implementation of the BJP's pre-poll promises in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections were discussed with the BJP's state leadership.

Assurance of accountability in CGPSC scam

Addressing concerns over the alleged CGPSC scam, CM Sai reaffirmed the government's commitment to a thorough investigation. He emphasised that those found guilty of misconduct would face legal consequences following the registration of an FIR by the state's Economic Offence Wing.

Government's stance on CGPSC scam

According to a statement from the government's home department, there is prima facie evidence suggesting misuse of authority and political influence in the CGPSC recruitment process. Notable figures, including the former chairman and secretary of CGPSC, are implicated in allegations of nepotism and corruption in the selection of candidates.