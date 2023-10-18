Chhattisgarh Election: BJP's Raman Singh appeals for change in polling date of second phase

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Raman Singh.

In light of the upcoming Chhath Puja festival, Dr. Raman Singh, the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has appealed for a change in the date of the second phase of voting.

The state is all set to vote for its next Chief Minister as the Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the press conference announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.