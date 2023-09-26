Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP accuses Congress of Naxal ties and central scheme obstruction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra.

In a recent briefing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of having ties with Naxalite groups in Chhattisgarh, a state slated for elections later this year. Patra stated, "Congress is working hand in glove with Naxalites. They blocked Central schemes in Chhattisgarh. Congress stood against anti-conversion law... They have betrayed the people of Chhattisgarh."

He also criticised the state government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, alleging, "Scams worth crores have taken place under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh...Mining mafia and criminals are given free run under Congress government in the state. Where is the cess collected during the COVID?... No action has been taken in several rape cases under the Congress government in Chhattisgarh."

Patra specifically questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking about the utilization of funds collected during the COVID pandemic and highlighting alleged inaction in several rape cases in the state.

He further accused the Congress government of depriving farmers of funds provided under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, referring to it as the 'Thagesh sarkaar' (fraudulent government) in Chhattisgarh.

Rahul Gandhi's 'remote control' remark

During his visit to Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening his control over the government to a "remote control." Gandhi stated, "We press the button of the remote control in the open. But the BJP presses it secretly and Adaniji gets Mumbai airport -- public sector becomes private." He also mentioned his previous questioning of PM Modi regarding the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha, which he claimed led to the cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership.

Chhattisgarh, along with Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, is scheduled to hold elections later this year. Currently, the state is governed by the Congress party under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

