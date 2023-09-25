Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BSP, Gondwana Gantantra Party announce alliance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP, Gondwana Gantantra Party announce alliance for the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: In a significant development ahead of assembly polls that are slated for later this year in the state, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) have decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh in alliance. The important development came on Monday and as per a functionary of the Mayawati-led party, the BSP will field candidates on 53 seats, and the GGP will fight 37 seats in the 90-member House.

Alliance announced in a press conference

BSP state unit chief Hemant Poyam on Monday informed that BSP Rajya Sabha MP and national coordinator Ramji Gautam and GGP national general secretary Shyam Singh Markam and other leaders of the two parties announced the alliance during a press conference.

"As per the seat-sharing pact, BSP and GGP will contest on 53 and 37 seats, respectively. The alliance will defeat the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress," he claimed.

2018 assembly elections

The BSP released its first list of nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls last month. It had contested the 2018 Assembly elections in alliance with Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India and had polled 3.87 per cent of the total votes.

In 2018, BSP contested 35 seats and won the Jaijaipur and Pamgarh constituencies, both located in the Janjgir-Champa district of central Chhattisgarh. Its candidates lost deposits in 28 seats.

GGP had unsuccessfully contested 38 seats in 2018

Its ally JCC (J) bagged five seats. The GGP had unsuccessfully contested 38 seats in 2018, with 36 candidates failing to save their deposits. The GGP had secured 1.73 percent votes in the previous election.

While the BSP has considerable influence among the Scheduled Caste population in central Chhattisgarh, GGP once enjoyed a support base in certain tribal-dominated parts of Bilaspur and Surguja divisions. According to poll observers, BSP and GGP could dent the vote bank of the ruling Congress.

(with inputs from PTI)