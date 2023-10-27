Chhattisgarh: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates for assembly elections | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the fifth list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections scheduled next month. With this, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far released the names of 57 candidates in the Congress-ruled state.

“Announcement. Fifth list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is here. All the best to all candidates. #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal,' the AAP said on X while posting the list.

Here is full list of candidtes:

Neelam Thakur from Ramanujganj Bhawesh Warkade from Marwahi Rakesh Yadav from Beltara Anubhav Tiwari from Sakti Sayamlal Banjare from Pamgarh Sanjay Yadav from Mahasamund Daduram Premi from Bilaigarh Vijay Jha from Raipur South Chauvendra Sahu from Sanjari Balod Amit Hirmani from Patan Veer Verma from Saja Pramod Sahu from Bemetara

In the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but all of them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party after 15 years in power.

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.

In the last polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

The BJP currently has 13 seats in the House, JCC(J) has 3 and the BSP has 2 seats. One seat is currently lying vacant. The Congress is aiming to win 75 seats in 2023 by riding high on the popularity of Baghel, who has a significant hold over OBC and rural voters, and the impact of the government's welfare schemes focused on farmers, tribals and the poor.

