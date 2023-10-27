Chhattisgarh Election: Who is leading among Brahmin, Muslim, Sahu and Gond voters? Check India-TV CNX Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and BJP leader Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 : The ruling Congress-led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is likely to be the top choice for different castes in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly election to be held next month on November 7 and 17, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The poll projections showed the Congress is leading in several castes including Kurmi, Yadav, Gond and Muslims among others. The BJP is likely to get more votes from Brahmin, Rajput and Sahu in the state. Earlier, the poll projected that the Congress may retain the state with 50 seats. The opinion poll projected the BJP may win 38 seats in the 90-member-strong Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Who is ahead in Brahmin and Rajput communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 72 per cent of Brahmin voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Chhattisgarh. The Congress party is likely to get just 16 per cent of Brahmin votes. Around 12 per cent of Brahmin voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties. Similarly, 81 per cent of Rajput voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Chhattisgarh. The Congress party is likely to get just 15 per cent of Rajput votes. Around 4 per cent of Rajput voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties.

Who is leading in Kurmi, Yadav and other OBC communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 75 per cent of Kurmi voters are likely to vote for the Congress party in Chhattisgarh. The BJP is likely to get 20 per cent of Kurmi votes. Around 5 per cent of Kurmi voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties. Similarly, 45 per cent of Yadav voters are likely to vote for the Congress in Chhattisgarh. The BJP is likely to get 42 per cent of Yadav votes. Around 13 per cent of Yadav voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties. According to the poll, 44 per cent of other OBCs are likely to vote for the BJP in Chhattisgarh. The Congress party is likely to get 43 per cent of other OBC votes. Around 13 per cent of other OBC voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties.

Who is ahead in Gond, Sahu and Jatav-Satnami communities?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 49 per cent of Gond voters are likely to vote for the Congress in Chhattisgarh. The BJP is likely to get just 26 per cent of Gond votes. Around 25 per cent of Gond voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties. However, around 48 per cent of Sahu voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Chhattisgarh. The Congress is likely to get 45 per cent of Sahu votes. Around 7 per cent of Sahu voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties. According to the poll, 53 per cent of Jatav-Satnami voters are likely to vote for the BJP in Chhattisgarh. The Congress party is likely to get 27 per cent of Jatav-Satnami votes. Around 20 per cent of Jatav-Satnami voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties.

Who will get more Muslim votes?

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 90 per cent of Muslim voters are likely to vote for the Congress party in Chhattisgarh. The BJP is likely to get just 2 per cent of Muslim votes. Around 8 per cent of Muslim voters in Chhattisgarh may side with other parties.