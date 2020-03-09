Indian Railways Ticket Booking: Hacks to book Tatkal tickets quickly

Some of us must be planning to travel in the country, maybe on Holi, over the weekend or the summer vacations in the approaching months. It is often that we make last-minute plans and need to book tatkal tickets immediately. To avoid any hassle, we have some hacks and tips for you to book your tickets in time.

Tatkal ticket Booking: Log in before booking begins

To avoid wasting any time, log in Railway's website before the booking opens. This way you will not lose out any time, and figure out any technical glitches in time. Make sure you are logged in to only one device to avoid any ticket booking failures.

Keep details ready

Be ready with all your details as required to be filled while you book your tatkal tickets. You can write your details on your computer so that you are able to copy-paste them easily on the IRCTC website.

Be ready with payment details

Also, keep your payment details ready. It usually takes time to book tickets as you need to enter card details and wait for an OTP. It is better to save your card details on your computer before you begin.