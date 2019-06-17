IRCTC offers affordable tour package to Shirdi and Shani Signapur

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s tourism wing, IRCTC Tourism is offering four nights and five days tour package to Shirdi at a starting price of Rs 13,000 per person. The tour package includes destination visits, sightseeing, accommodation, meals, travel and much more. IRCTC is the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways but offers multiple holiday packages at affordable prices. Here are the details of this package:
Package details
- Package Name: Shirdi- Tryambakeshwar - Jyoterling - Sani Mandir Package
- Duration: 04 Nights/05 Days
- Destination Covered: Shirdi, Tryambakeshwar, Jyoterling, Sani Mandir
- Accommodation: Hotel Bhagya Laxmi
- Class: Comfort/ Deluxe
- Meal Plan: MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)
- Departure Station & Time: Lucknow Jn at 1945 hours
- Departure Date: Every Thursday by Pushpak Exp. (12533)
|Month
|Day
|Date
|July 2019
|Every Thursday
|4, 11, 18, 25
|August 2019
|Every Thursday
|1, 8, 15, 22, 29
|September 2019
|Every Thursday
|5, 12, 19, 26
Package Tariff
1) Deluxe/2 AC
- Double Occupancy: Rs 15,000 Per Person
- Triple Occupancy: Rs 13,000 Per Person
- Child Without Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 9,600
2) Comfort/3 AC
- Double Occupancy: Rs 13,000 Per Person
- Triple Occupancy: Rs 11,000 Per Person
- Child Without Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 7,600
Package Includes
- To & fro confirm train journey in 2AC / 3AC
- 02 Nights accommodation at Shirdi.
- Road Transportation by A/C Vehicle.
- Sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary by A/C Vehicle.
- Meals Included – 02 Breakfast & 02 Dinner
Package Excludes
- Any kind of airfare fare.
- Any portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature
- Any Still / Video Camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable direct.
- Any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary
- Any service not specified in inclusions.
Tour Itinerary: - Lucknow Jn-Kanpur Central - Shirdi - Tryambakeshwar - Jyoterling - Sani Mandir
- Day 01: Thursday: Board the train Pushpak Ex. (12533) from Lucknow Jn (LJN) at 1945 Hrs, from Kanpur Central ( CNB) at 2130 hrs, Night journey in train.
- Day 02: Friday: Arrival at Manmad (MMR) at 1417hrs. and transfers to hotel by AC transportation. Check-into the hotel. After wash and change proceed for Shai-Darshan. Come back have dinner and overnight stay in the hotel.
- Day 03: Saturday : After breakfast visit to Tryambakeshwar Jyoterling & Shani-Mandir (en-route lunch by own). In the evening come back to hotel for dinner and overnight stay.
- Day 04: Sunday : After morning breakfast check-out from the hotel at 0900 hrs to catch the train from Manmad at 1243 hrs. Overnight journey in the train.
- Day 05: Monday : Arrival at Kanpur Central (CNB) at 0650 hrs. and Lucknow Jn (LJN) at 0840 hrs.
Cancellation details
- Prior to 15 days excluding the departure date: Rs. 100 per passenger
- 08 to 14 days excluding the departure date: 25 % of the package cost
- 04 to 07 days excluding the departure date: 50 % of the package cost
- Less than 4 days: 100 % of the package cost
