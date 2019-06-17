Monday, June 17, 2019
     
  5. Special train for Amarnath pilgrims to start from July

A special train is being introduced only for the pilgrims visiting the world famous pilgrimage site of Baba Amarnath.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2019 23:37 IST
Amarnath pilgrims have received a special gift from the Northern Railways.

A special train is being introduced only for the pilgrims visiting the world famous pilgrimage site of Baba Amarnath.

The train will start from July 1 and will run twice a week from Anand Vihar (Delhi) to Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir).

This decision has been taken to ease off the extra rush during these months when the pilgrimage sees its maximum numbers.

The train will reportedly run till August 15 and will leave New Delhi on every Mondays and Fridays.

