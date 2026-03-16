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Haryana Rajya Sabha Election Results: Counting begins; can independent candidate upset Congress?

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

Ahead of the election, the Congress moved its MLAs to the hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Friday to prevent any possibility of cross-voting. The party has 37 members in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

The INLD, led by Abhay Chautala, boycotted the voting as the party's two MLAs did not turn up to exercise their franchise.
The INLD, led by Abhay Chautala, boycotted the voting as the party's two MLAs did not turn up to exercise their franchise. Image Source : PTI
Chandigarh:

Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana concluded inside the state Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday, with polling held between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for 5 pm. A total of 88 legislators cast their votes during the polling process, including MLAs from the Congress, BJP and independent members. The INLD, led by Abhay Chautala, boycotted the voting as the party's two MLAs did not turn up to exercise their franchise.

Ahead of the election, the Congress moved its MLAs to the hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Friday to prevent any possibility of cross-voting. The party has 37 members in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, which is enough to support its candidate, though the risk of cross-voting remained a concern.

For the contest, the Congress fielded Kamarvir Boudh, a prominent Scheduled Caste leader. The BJP nominated former Karnal Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia, who is considered a close confidant of former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The entry of independent candidate Satish Nandal, who is also associated with the BJP, added intrigue to what initially appeared to be a straightforward contest. Three Independent MLAs — Savitri Jindal, Devender Kadyan, and Rajesh June — have reportedly extended their support to Nandal.

To win the election, a candidate requires the support of at least 31 MLAs. The Haryana Assembly has a total strength of 90 members, with the BJP holding 48 seats, the Congress 37 seats, the INLD 2 seats, and 3 seats held by Independents.

 

Live updates :Haryana Rajya Sabha Election Results LIVE

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  • 5:20 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Haryana Assembly Election: Majority mark set at 31 MLAs

    In the Haryana Assembly, a candidate needs the backing of at least 31 MLAs to secure victory. Out of the total 90 seats, the BJP holds 48, Congress has 37, the INLD controls 2, and 3 seats are occupied by Independents.

  • 5:18 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Total MLAs of BJP in Haryana Assembly

    The BJP has 48 MLAs in Haryana Assembly. BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is the Chief Minister of Haryana. 

  • 5:17 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Total MLAs of Congress Party in Haryana Assembly

    The party has 37 members in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, which is enough to support its candidate, though the risk of cross-voting remained a concern.

  • 4:32 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Haryana Minister Anil Vij arrives on wheel chair to cast vote

    Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday arrived on wheel chair to cast his vote for Rajya Sabha polls in the state. As many as two seats are going to polls in the state.

    "I have come here to cast my vote. Casting your vote is very important, and I have come on a wheelchair. If I could not come on a wheelchair, if I had to come on a stretcher, even then I would have come, because I have to cast my vote," Vij said while talking with reporters.

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Rajya Sabha Election Bhupinder Singh Hooda Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Assembly Abhay Chautala INLD Haryana News
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