Salary account in SBI? Now you can apply for personal loan up to Rs 35 lakh without visiting branch

SBI offers personal loan up to Rs 35 lakh without visiting branch

SBI Personal Loan: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has announced the 'digital avatar' of its flagship personal loan product Xpress Credit on YONO. The public sector bank said that the new product -- Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) will allow salaried customers to avail personal loans up to Rs 35 lakhs without any paperwork.

Under Real Time Xpress Credit, the bank said that customers can now avail loans without visiting the branch. It said that the entire process will be paperless, adding that the end-to-end 8 step journey will be easy and instant for the customers.

Under Real Time Xpress Credit, central, state government and defence salaried customers of the bank can apply for loans and the credit checks, eligibility, sanction and documentation will be done digitally in real-time

“We are pleased to introduce Real Time Xpress Credit loan facility for our eligible salaried customers on YONO. The Xpress Credit product will enable our customers to experience a digital, hassle-free, and paperless loan process. We at SBI constantly endeavour to offer technology-led enhanced digital banking experience to the customers in order to simplify banking,” SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said.

The bank expects that the digitalization of Xpress Credit will encourage more and more customers to adopt digital banking and also end the need to handle and store enormous paperwork for loans.

The bank claims that customers can get quick approval and instant disbursal of loans with minimal documentation through Xpress Credit Personal Loan to meet their financial obligations.

According to the SBI's website, the bank offered a 100% waiver in processing charges across all channels till March 31.

