Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bank holidays in April 2024: Banking services disrupted for 5 days this week | Check list here

Bank customers across India will face disruptions in banking services as banks are set to remain closed for five consecutive days this week due to a series of religious holidays and the weekend. Additionally, in some states, the holiday period extends into the following week, with Monday and Tuesday also designated as non-working days.

Consecutive holidays

National banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will observe five consecutive holidays, starting from April 9 for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Telugu New Year, followed by April 10 for Bohag Bihu and Eid, April 11 for Eid, April 13 for the second Saturday, and April 14 for Sunday.

Extended holidays in some states

Furthermore, in certain states, April 15 and 16 are also declared bank holidays for Bohag Bihu and Ram Navami, respectively. Customers are advised to verify the holiday schedule with their nearest bank branches to avoid any inconvenience.

Nationwide impact

In total, banks in India will remain closed for 12 days in April 2024, varying by state according to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar, which considers public holidays, regional holidays, as well as Saturdays and Sundays.

Online banking services available

Despite the closures, online banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through bank websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent requirements. However, customers are urged to plan visits to bank branches carefully, considering the non-working dates.

Bank holiday calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in coordination with state governments determines the bank holiday calendar, accounting for national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational necessities. The full list of bank holidays for the year is disseminated by the RBI through official channels, ensuring transparency and coordination across financial institutions.