FASTag: Complete your KYC update by February 29 to avoid deactivation, here's how to do it

As the deadline set by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) looms, FASTag users are reminded to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by February 29, 2024, to prevent potential deactivation or blacklisting of their accounts. NHAI's "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative aims to streamline toll payment processes and discourage the misuse of FASTags.

Significance of timely KYC updates

NHAI underscored the importance of prompt KYC updates to ensure seamless toll payment experiences on national highways, emphasising the need for compliance before the deadline.

Consequences of non-compliance

Failure to update FASTag KYC details by the deadline could result in account deactivation or blacklisting by the bank, leading to inconvenience and delays at toll plazas during travel.

How to update FASTag KYC

Updating FASTag KYC is a straightforward process:

Visit the IHMCL customer portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com Log in using your registered mobile number and password or OTP for verification. Access your profile and select "My Profile" from the dashboard menu. Check your KYC status on the profile page and follow the instructions to update if necessary.

NHAI's initiative to enhance compliance

NHAI reiterated its commitment to promoting compliance with KYC norms, aiming to deter the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or associating multiple FASTags with one vehicle, in line with RBI guidelines.

Encouraging adherence to KYC process

FASTag users are encouraged to complete the KYC process for their latest FASTag, aligning with RBI guidelines and NHAI's efforts to enhance toll payment efficiency and transparency.