PM-KISAN Yojana 16th instalment to be out today: Check steps to apply, beneficiary status and more

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: In a significant update for farmers across India, the 16th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan) is set to be released today. This instalment, amounting to Rs. 2,000, marks another step in the government's ongoing efforts to support small and marginal farmers.

Key details of the PM-KISAN scheme

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 annually, disbursed in three instalment of Rs. 2,000 each every four months. The funds are directly transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and efficiency in the process.

Completing eKYC: A prerequisite for receiving benefits

To avail themselves of the PM Kisan benefit, farmers are required to complete the eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) process. This can be done conveniently through the PM Kisan portal or by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).

Checking beneficiary status and instalment details

Farmers can easily check their beneficiary status and instalment details online via the PM Kisan portal (pmkisan.gov.in). By entering their registration number and completing a simple captcha verification, farmers can access information regarding their eligibility and payment status.

Steps to verify name in the beneficiary list

For those seeking to verify their inclusion in the beneficiary list, a simple process is in place:

Visit the PM Kisan official website (pmkisan.gov.in). Navigate to the 'Beneficiary list' tab. Select relevant details such as state, district, sub-district, block, and village. Click 'Get report' to view the beneficiary list details.

Assistance and support

For any queries or assistance regarding the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers can reach out to helpline numbers 155261 and 011-24300606.

Applying for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Farmers who have yet to register for the PM-Kisan scheme can follow these steps to apply:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in. Click on 'New Farmer Registration' and provide the Aadhaar number along with Captcha verification. Complete the required details in the PM-Kisan application form 2023 and save/print it for future reference.

