Are you a RuPay card user? Here's how you can get upto 65% discount

If you are a RuPay cardholder, then this festive season can turn into a discount season for you as there is a fair chance you can get up to 65 percent of discounts on various purchases. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday unveiled 'RuPay Festive Carnival' through which the card users can availing attractive offers on various branded items.

The NPCI will provide discounts up to 65 percent on the various branded items purchase using RuPay card. The 'RuPay Festive Carnival' will provide compelling benefits and attractive discounts to RuPay users, aimed at encouraging safe, contactless and cashless payments, NPCI said in a release.

RuPay cardholders can revel in celebrations by availing attractive offers from not only categories such as health, fitness, education, e-commerce - which are most relevant and significant amid current scenarios - but also from dining and food delivery, shopping, entertainment, wellness, pharmacy and others.

Customers will be able to avail discounts ranging from 10-65 per cent on top brands, including Amazon, Swiggy, Samsung, among others.

"We hope Carnival’s attractive benefits and discounts will augment the festive joy among customers in a new way and at the same time drive the adoption of digital and contactless payments on their festive purchases," Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said.

There is a constant endeavour at NPCI for making RuPay the most preferred card among Indian households for all their shopping and day-to-day purchases, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

