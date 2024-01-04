Sensex surges almost 500 points, Nifty ends above 21,600

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In a bid to recover from the week's previous losses, the two primary equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, closed Thursday's trading session in positive territory. The S&P BSE Sensex saw a robust gain of nearly 500 points, concluding at 71,847.57, while the NSE Nifty50 surged by almost 150 points, settling at 21,658.60. Among the 30-share Sensex components, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Nestle emerged as the top gainers. Conversely, HCL Tech, M&M, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, and UltraTech Cement faced losses during the day.

The broader markets showed overall positive sentiment, with the Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices leading the gains, climbing by 1.73% and 1.68%, respectively.

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Realty sector took the lead, surging by nearly 7% and hitting a fresh 52-week high. Additionally, the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 and Financial Services indices showed gains, jumping by 1.54% and 1.22%, respectively, during the day.

During the previous trading session on Wednesday, both Sensex and Nifty had closed in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex had slipped below 71,500, dropping more than 500 points to close at 71,356.60, while the NSE Nifty50 dipped by nearly 150 points, settling just above the 21,500 mark at 21,516.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Wednesday, offloading equities worth Rs 666.34 crore, as per exchange data.