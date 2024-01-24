Realme sells 100 million smartphones in India in five years, aims to enter top five smartphone brands

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has surpassed 100 million smartphone shipments in India in 2023 within just five years of its inception, and the brand will sharpen its focus this year on enhancing performance, photography, and design to further elevate its sales trajectory, its Vice President Chase Xu said.

Globally, Realme aspires to enter the top five smartphone brands, currently holding the sixth position. To achieve this, the company said it needs to focus on product excellence, brand enhancement, and technological advancement on a global scale.

Branding strategy

In addition to product improvements, Realme aims to upgrade its branding strategy, aiming to become a tech brand that caters specifically to the needs and preferences of young consumers in India. The company's dual strategy of product innovation and branding upgrades is designed to ensure its continued relevance in the Indian market.

Looking ahead to 2024, Realme intends to collaborate with 30 technology partners for innovation and significantly increase its investment in research and development (R&D), with a remarkable 470 per cent increase. The company's goal is to strengthen its technological capabilities and move into the mid-high-range segment of the Indian market.

Realme, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, established an R&D centre in India last year to gather customer input and contribute to the local technology ecosystem. This move aligns with the company's commitment to supporting "make in India" and promoting localization, resulting in the creation of 13,000 job opportunities in the country.

"We will make a remarkable 470 per cent increase in R&D. This reflects our commitment to our technological capabilities. This also shows our ambition to move to the mid-high-range segment in India's market," he said.

The company said it is dedicated to democratising 5G technology in India, recognising the growing preference for 5G products among consumers. Realme's Vice President, Chase Xu, said the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones is a common feature that will significantly enhance the overall user experience in the future.

