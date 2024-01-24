OnePlus introduces OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones alongside OnePlus Buds 3 in India

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus, a Chinese consumer tech giant has officially launched its highly anticipated OnePlus 12 series in the global market, including India. The series, comprising the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, boasts advanced camera features and is powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor. Furthermore, OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus Buds 3 alongside the handsets.

OnePlus 12: Features

Display and Design: The OnePlus 12 comes with a massive 6.82-inch 2K OLED LTPO display and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.0 for the back panel as well.



Performance: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 12 will come with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the operating system side- it runs on Oxygen OS which is based on Android 14 and the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Battery and charging: The smartphone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with supports 100W SuperVOOC USB Type-C fast charging and further comes with 50W wireless fast charging.

Camera setup: The OnePlus 12 comes with a triple camera setup, which further includes a 50MP main wide-angle camera with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera.

On the front, the device comes with a 32MP shooter, which further supports a Hasselblad 4.0 for camera optimization.

OnePlus 12R: Features

Display and design: The OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch display and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The design resembles the OnePlus 11 series which was launched last year in 2023.

Performance: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 12R comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone further runs on Oxygen OS which is based on Android 14.

Battery and charging: Backed by a 5,500mAh battery, the OnePlus 12R comes with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Camera Setup: The OnePlus 12R also features a triple camera setup and further includes a 50MP main OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the device comes with a 16MP shooter.

Pricing and availability

OnePlus 12R will be available in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs 39,999

16GB RAM + 256GB priced at Rs 45,999.

OnePlus 12 is available in two variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB priced at Rs 64,999

16GB RAM + 512GB priced at Rs 69,999.

Both series are available in two colour variants-

OnePlus 12R in Iron Gray and Cool Blue

OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black

Availability and offers

The smartphones are available for pre-booking which has already started from online retail partners like Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and more.

