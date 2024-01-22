Ram Mandir Inauguration: JioCinema secures exclusive online live coverage mandate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ram Mandir Inaugration

Finally, the day has come and the consecration (Pran Pratishta) ceremony of the newly constructed Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya is set to take place today (January 22) between 12 PM to 1 PM IST. It is a week-long ritual of consecration, which has been organized by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and will culminate with the Pran-Pratishtha Puja, to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is after more than 500 years of anticipation, the Shri Ram temple is said to stand as a symbol in Ayodhya, and the Pran Pratishta ceremony is expected to be a momentous occasion. Here are the details you must know if you look forward to watching the live event.

Eminent personalities from across the nation have been given the invitation to attend this historic consecration ceremony. Those who are at home can watch the live event on online platforms like Doordarshan channel, and JioCinema, and those who would like to have the thrilling experience can also book their tickets from PVR. Here are the details:

How to watch live streaming? Details

For those eager to witness the event live, the event will be telecasted live on Doordarshan- the national channel of the country. The live telecast has been coming since 7 AM IST. The live coverage of the event will also be available on Doordarshan's social media platforms.

Pran Prathishta ceremony: Time

The ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12:20 pm to 1 pm

JioCinema secures exclusive online live coverage mandate for Ram Temple inauguration

JioCinema has reportedly secured an exclusive live coverage mandate for the inauguration. The platform will start telecasting live from 6:30 AM.

Online Platforms

Doordarshan has announced that the event can be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel from 7 AM onwards today.

Doordarshan and Live telecast

It has been reported that Doordarshan has deployed 40 cameras in the Ram Mandir and Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth area, to capture this historic moment comprehensively.

Cinematic Experience with PVR

For those who are looking forward to witnessing a cinematic experience of the event, special arrangements have been made with PVR INOX. Interested viewers can secure tickets through Book My Show and the official websites and apps of PVR.

As the consecration ceremony unfolds, it has been reportedly marked as a significant chapter in the cultural and religious history of Ayodhya and India altogether. The live coverage on various platforms ensures that people from all corners of the world can be part of this historic event.

