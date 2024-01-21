WhatsApp Scam on Ram Mandir live telecast: Do not click on that link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ram Mandir Inaugration and WhatsApp scam

As the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, so are the cybercriminals who have already started working on the new scam. As per the reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cyber wing has issued a stern warning for circulating fraudulent live-streaming links on WhatsApp.

The cybercriminals are indeed taking advantage of the excitement, and are circulating multiple fake links (identified by MHA's cyber wing). These links are promising to show the live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Devotees who click on these links might face compromised mobile data or unauthorized access to their bank accounts. The cyber wing further urges the citizens to be cautious and avoid opening any unsolicited links received via WhatsApp or through any social media platform.

How to counter this digital threat? Cyber Wing's advisory

To counter this digital threat, the MHA's cyber wing has advised the public to:

Refrain from clicking on unsolicited links Report for any such instances- receiving such a link Victims to contact the cyber helpline number 1930 to report such incidents for assistance

Reports flooding control room

The control room of Ayodhya has started receiving numerous reports related to the malicious links, which indicates that the cybercriminals have already started to exploit the devotees' eagerness for the inauguration of the temple.

The scammers are claiming to display exclusive access to the temple ceremony, which serves as bait for the potential victims.

